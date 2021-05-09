Brown defeats Gold in annual Cowboy’s Spring Game

May 9, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboy Football team ended their spring practice sessions Saturday with the playing of the annual Brown and Gold Game at War Memorial Stadium. The Brown team defeated the Gold team 30-17 on a day featuring fans in the stands and sunny 50 and 60-degree weather.

“I thought today was great for the Wyoming Cowboy fans,” said head coach Craig Bohl. “It was a chance to celebrate college football and a day to come out to the stadium, enjoy and embrace the sunshine, and there was a lot of enthusiasm. Quite frankly, there were some times I would have liked to have gone up there with the students. It seemed like they were having a great time, as well.

“Certainly, there were some good things within the game. There are some things we have to work on, but overall I thought the energy was really good. We’re excited about how the game went, and we’ll start our summer workouts May 24 and get ready for our opening game against Montana State next September.”

The Quarterback Play

When asked to evaluate the play of quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Levi Williams, Bohl said, “We’re improving. We’ve talked about improving our passing game, and the efficiency on some of the shorter stuff needs to improve, but I saw some explosive plays in the passing game, which is encouraging. I think we’ve got two quarterbacks who are good players and can be successful in the Mountain West.”

Wyoming Cowboy football games will be broadcast on

WyoRadio's 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com

For the game, Chambers, playing for the Brown team, completed eight of 13 passes for 172 yards and two touchdown passes. He also had one interception. Williams, for the Gold team, completed 10 of 17 passes 132 yards with one touchdown pass. He also threw one interception.

Running Backs

Bohl was asked about the play of running back Titus Swen (Brown team), who rushed the ball six times for 84 yards and one touchdown. “Titus possesses some excellent skill,” said Bohl. “You saw his explosiveness. There are things that he has to do to become a complete back, but he’s an emerging back, and we’re certainly excited about his play.” Swen also had 71 yards receiving. Returning start X Valladay (Brown) rushed the ball three times for 13 total yards and caught one pass for 40 yards.

Offensive Stats

The Brown offense ended the day, gaining 315 yards on 40 offensive plays, while the Gold offense generated 255 yards of total offense on 56 plays. Brown’s 315 yards broke down to 192 passing yards and 123 rushing yards. Gold threw for 158 yards and ran for 97.

Bohl was asked to comment on what he saw Saturday in regard to what he has described as a re-engineered Cowboy offense. “We’re still a work in progress, but we need to be a more explosive offense,” said Bohl. “The term I’ve used many times is re-engineer, but we have to be true to who we are. We’re going to play Cowboy Tough football, but we’ve got to expand (our offense) and be more penetrating. I thought there were some good things with what we did today.”

Defensive Stats

Defensively, sophomore linebacker Hicks and redshirt freshman linebacker Easton Gibbs both ended the day with six tackles to lead the Gold squad. Junior safety Miles Williams made five tackles, including a half tackle for loss. Cornerback Stone recorded the one takeaway for the Gold team with an interception.

The Brown defense was led in tackles by four freshmen — cornerback Posas and linebacker Bohlinger were credited with six tackles each. Cornerback Jackson generated the two takeaways for the Brown defense on his strip fumble for a touchdown and an interception.

Overall Spring

Asked how he would grade his team’s performance throughout spring practice and on Saturday, and Bohl replied, “Overall, I was really well pleased with this Spring Game. I thought we made progress during the course of winter conditioning, and it showed up this spring. I thought our guys have been competitive and disciplined. Now it’s time to take the next step forward. Overall, I would give this spring a pretty doggone good grade compared to my 18 years as a head coach. I was pleased.”

The 2021 college football season will kick off for Wyoming on Saturday, Sept. 4, when the Cowboys will host Montana State. All Wyoming Cowboy football games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.