Buchanan will not seek re-election as Wyoming Secretary of State

May 18, 2022 — Wyoming Secretary Ed Buchanan will not seek a second term as Wyoming’s Secretary of State. Yesterday in a press release, Buchanan, a Republican, stated, “It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Wyoming as your Secretary of State. Recently, the opportunity presented itself to apply for a judicial position in my hometown of Torrington, Wyoming. While I have been so grateful for the time I have spent as the Secretary of State, it would not be appropriate for me to explore a judicial opportunity while also running for this important office.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

“I am thankful to the people of Wyoming who gave me this amazing opportunity and to the incredible staff at the Secretary of State’s Office who worked diligently to reach the goals we set. Stepping away from this role has been one of the most difficult decisions of my career,” Secretary Buchanan concluded.

At this time, Republican Dan Dockstader of Afton is the only registered candidate for Wyoming Secretary of State.