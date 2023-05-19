Buckboard proposes plan to expand boundaries due to water loss

Buckboard Store Front – Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — During an open house hosted by Buckboard Marina last Saturday, May 13, owners Tony and Jennifer Valdez clarified why they are proposing more land for their business on the east and across from Buckboard toward the south in the Buckboard Marina Boundary Adjustment proposal. Tony wanted to make things clear before people made their decisions.

Ashley National Forest issued a press release via Facebook about the boundaries and changes that, if approved, would grant Buckboard Marina authorized acreage by 3 acres (increasing it from 77 acres to 80 acres), or according to Tony, about 2 miles, or .02% of total public land along the shoreline.

According to Ashley National Forest, “The water level at Flaming Gorge Reservoir has dropped drastically over the last 5 years. The bay where the marina stations the docks has dropped in elevation to a point where they cannot function properly, as the cliffs pose too steep of a drop now that the water has receded. The reduced water has also created an encroachment of dispersed campers to the south that has created management difficulties for both the marina and for law enforcement.”

Blue = Buckboard land / Pink = Proposed Land Realignment

Across from Buckboard – Campsite and boat dock

During the meeting, Tony explained that due to the water level, “We don’t have anywhere to place docks.” There are areas Buckboard Marina cannot build, which is called a ‘setback’. In those areas, Tony explained, “Our lines are clear up in the setback. We can’t build on that because that is a requirement of a high water setback around the whole gorge.”

According to Tony, “If we do gain this, we’re not going to extend our boundaries. We’re just going to go to the road. We are not denying the public to come and fish or do recreational stuff. It’s illegal to camp there anyway.” Tony expressed that if people just call to ask if they can fish or use the area, he doesn’t have a problem with granting permission. “I am not trying to not get people to come fishing there, what I am doing is trying to acquire something I can use. There are 375 miles of shoreline of the Flaming Gorge [Wyoming and Utah] that are not protected for fishing. It is only 2 miles accessible that will be restricted.”

Tony explained, “The piers have to go into the water. They [Buckboard Marina] don’t have access to A, B, and C docks, those are all gone. I only have 2 docks. I don’t have to have this to operate. I would like it to but don’t need it.” Acquiring this land would help recover some business for Buckboard. His plan is to gain the land to add more places people can dock their boats, while also adding some campsites.

The area that Buckboard Marina is trying to acquire is where most people who camp there are technically camping illegally. According to Jennifer, ” The docks will move to the other side. There will be more group campsites where we can offer it so people can reserve a group campsite. They can reserve a spot ahead of time and have a wedding or event planned. At the moment, people will leave their camper in locations around Flaming Gorge for months.”

Jennifer added, “I know it comes across as us making money off of it, but it’s really not about that. How many places can you go and camp and in a couple hundred feet, dock your boats for a $35/year fee?” These campsites would need to be reserved and a permit. People would have to ask for permission to fish as well. This is due only to times when there is a wedding or reunion taking place. Otherwise, the owners expressed they don’t want to not let people fish. “It’s a big part of our business.”

Jennifer expressed, “The Forest Service said it’s really not a big deal and when the Water for Land came across, it was as if we were trying to bend the rules.”

“Misinformation is being thrown around. Come down and see what we’re doing. You make a decision. You judge,” Tony stated. April 19 was the last day for the public comment section. The water levels for Flaming Gorge are supposed to elevate back up at some point, but with the West being in the worst drought in years, there is no telling when that would happen.

During the Tuesday, April 18 Sweetwater County Commissioner Meeting, Commissioner Keaton West sent Wyo4News a press release expressing the issues that were brought before them to Kelly National Forest, which allowed public comments to be extended before they made a decision. West explains, “During the meeting, a number concerns were raised by both the public and commissioners alike, primarily regarding the proposal’s impact on public access to the area and the current condition (and future) of the marina itself. With the Forest Service’s public scoping period for the proposed permit change scheduled to end tomorrow, Fri., April 21, and without first being afforded the opportunity to review the amended use permit, we found it incredibly difficult as a commission to exercise any semblance of due diligence on the topic, or to offer comment, in any meaningful or intelligent way, to the Forest Service about the proposal.”

After reaching out to Jayson Roundy, Special Uses Administrator for the Forest Service, Ashley National Forest, he stated, “The comment period ends today. We will take some time to go over all the comments before moving forward. Given the amount of folks that have voiced their concerns about the project, our most likely decision will be to cancel the project proposal as it is now, review it, and see if it needs to continue or be modified. Then we will take it back out to the members of the public under an EA to allow for more public comments and public meetings, and work through more alternatives with the public. That decision will be made by the line officers after the review is completed.”

To learn more about this project, please visit the Forest Service website.