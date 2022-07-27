Budweiser Clydesdales to make multiple local appearances starting Saturday

July 27, 2022 — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to Sweetwater County for Wyoming’s Big Show and other appearances. It marks their first visit back to the area since 2018. The Clydesdales have represented Anheuser-Busch since 1933. Its local appearance is one of hundreds made annually.

According to a press release from local distributor Western Wyoming Beverages, the Budweiser Clydesdales will make five parades throughout the county along with one arena performance during their visit. In addition, the Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display at Wyoming’s Big Show daily during normal hours on the midway.

Appearance Dates:

Saturday, July 30 – The Clydesdale hitch will be featured in the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade in Downtown Rock Springs. The parade will start at 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, August 2 – Dubbed the “Follow the Hitch to the Fair,” the Clydesdales will make their grand entrance to kick off the 2022 Wyoming’s Big Show. The parade will start at 4:00 p.m. at Marty’s Gastropub and proceed to the front gates of the Sweetwater County Events Complex. The team will be making several stops along the way.

Wednesday, August 3 – A parade will take place in Green River with the Clydesdales delivering beer. The parade will start at the Hitching Post at 1 p.m. and continue down Railroad Avenue and finish at the Green River Chamber of Commerce.

Thursday, August 4 – A “Big Show” arena performance will begin at 6 p.m.

Friday, August 5 – This parade will start at Liquor Deport on Foothill Boulevard at 1 p.m and proceed down Dewar Drive delivering beer. The parade will conclude at Porky’s Bar on Dewar Drive.

Saturday, August 6 – A final tour around the Sweetwater Events Complex will start at 1 p.m. The Clydesdales will be hitched and will parade around the Sweetwater Events Complex until approximately 2:30 p.m.