Budweiser Clydesdales visit features a busy July 4th and 5th

Photo courtesy of Western Wyoming Beverages

July 2, 2023 — Wyo4News

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be a special guest at this year’s Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Liberty Day Parade. Western Wyoming Beverages will provide the famous horse appearance. The Liberty Days Parade will occur in Rock Springs on Thursday, July 4 (see information below).

Western Wyoming Beverages and Budweiser will kick off the parade with a check presentation for a $10,000 Folds of Honor scholarship earmarked to benefit a local family in Western Wyoming.

In addition, the Budweiser Clydesdales will conclude the parade with a presentation at Kelly’s Convenience Center on Sunset Drive. A check from Kelly’s Convenience Centers in the amount of $2,260.75 will be presented to Folds of Honor. This represents their “cents per gallon of fuel” donation promotion.

Clydesdales to Appear in Green River

On Friday, July 5, the Budweiser Clydesdales will be featured in a “Cheers to Trona” event at the Green River Chamber of Commerce in Green River. This event, which is open to the public, will highlight the connection between trona mining and Budweiser’s renowned glass bottles.

Liberty Day Parade Information

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is still taking entries for Thursday’s Liberty Day parade. The 4th of July parade will take place at 10 a.m., and the route will be down Gateway Boulevard. This is the same route as last year.

As of Monday, 62 parade entries had been received, but individuals and businesses can still enter until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.