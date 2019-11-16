Buffaloes & Braves win football titles with 3 more games set for today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 16, 2019) – Friday, the Mountain View Buffaloes won their second Class 2A Wyoming High School State Football Championship in the last three years with a 24-14 win over Buffalo Bison. The game was played at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

Mountain View and Buffalo both entered the title game undefeated and had spent the entire season as the Class 2A number one and two rated teams. Friday’s win was made even sweeter for Mountain View by the fact they lost last year’s championship game to the Bison. Overall, it is sixth 2A state football crown form Mountain View who finished the season 11-0.

In the 3A championship game, Star Valley easily defeated Powell 49-13 to win their second straight football title and thirteenth overall. The Braves ended the year 12-0 while Powell finished up 7-5.

Today three more championship games will be played today in Laramie. H.E.M. (10-0) will meet Little Snake River (9-0) at 10 a.m. for the 6-Man Championship while Big Horn (10-0) will meet Cokeville (10-1) at 1 p.m. for the 1A crown. The final game will be the 4A title game with Gillette’s Thunder Basin (11-0) playing Sheridan (10-1) at 4 p.m.

