Buffalos defeat Wolves/Cowgirls get first MW win

October 4, 2023 — Showing why they are ranked #2 in the latest 3A volleyball polls, the Mountain View Buffalos defeated Green River 3-0 Tuesday evening at Green River High School. Set scores were 25-17, 25-18, and 25-23.

Green River is now 7-13 on the overall season, while Mountain View improved to 19-6-1.

Both teams are off until Friday. Green River will travel to Riverton for a conference match, while Mountain View will play Lovell and Worland in the Conference Duals.

Cowgirls Volleyball Win Border War #1

The Wyoming Cowgirls held off Colorado State Tuesday night in Laramie, winning the first edition of the 2023 Border War, 3-1. UW won 25-22, 25-23, 19-25, and 26-24 to pick up their first conference win of this season. Colorado State is now 2-3 in the Mountain West and 8-8 on the season.

The Cowgirls (12-4 overall, 1-4 in the Mountain West) will close out its four-match homestand Thursday night, hosting San Jose State (11-6, 2-2) at 6:30 inside the UniWyo Sports Complex.