Buffalos win at state volleyball/Mt. View and Lyman football play today

November 3, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

3A Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships

The Wyoming State Volleyball Championships started yesterday in Casper. In the Class 3A tournament, things started well for defending champion Mountain View (West #2 seed) as they defeated Wheatland (East #3 seed) 3-0. Set scores were 25-9, 25-9, 25-15. Today, Mountain View will play Buffalo (East #1) in the semi-finals. Buffalo defeated Worland 3-0 on Thursday.

Lyman (West #3 seed) fell to Douglas 3-1, by scores of 14-25, 25-20, 21-25, 22-25. The Eagles will play a loser-out game this morning against Torrington.

Other games today will have Worland vs. Wheatland (loser out) and Douglas vs. Powell (semi-finals)

Football Playoffs

In 2A high school football semi-final playoff games, Lyman (West #2) will be at Big Horn (East #1) today at noon, while top-ranked and undefeated Mountain View (West #1) is home against Torrington (East #2) at 1 p.m.

Winners will advance to next Friday’s 2A state championship game in Laramie.