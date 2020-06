ROCK SPRING, WYOMING (June 10, 2020) — Another free concert will take place tonight in Bunning Park in Rock Springs. The rock and blues-based band Stones Throe will be playing.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Current social distancing standards will be observed.

Next week’s scheduled band is Wyoming Raised (country).

The Summer Concert Series is put on by the Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department.