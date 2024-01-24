Bureau of Land Management’s Wyoming Resource Advisory Council to host meeting

The Bureau of Land Management’s Wyoming Resource Advisory Council.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 23, 2024 — The Bureau of Land Management’s Wyoming Resource Advisory Council (RAC) will meet in person in Casper on Jan. 31 and participate in a field tour of the National Historic Trails Center. The meeting and the field tour are open to the public.

The Jan. 31 meeting will be held at the Courtyard Casper at 4260 Hospitality Lane in Casper, Wyoming. A virtual participation option will also be available. Participation instructions have been posted to the RAC’s webpage at https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/wyoming. The field tour will also commence and conclude at the Courtyard Casper following the conclusion of the meeting.

Advisory councils consist of up to 15 members representing diverse interests in the local community. The Wyoming RAC provides advice and recommendations to the Secretary of the Interior on the state’s public land resource and management issues.

“Our RAC members come from cities and towns all across the state and represent a diverse pool of interests and expertise,” said BLM Wyoming State Director Andrew Archuleta. “We are looking forward to meeting with them and discussing matters of public interest and using their insight to help drive decisions about public land management in Wyoming.”

Agenda topics for Jan. 31 will include state director remarks, a presentation on statewide planning efforts, and presentations on energy trends and project processes in Wyoming. Following the meeting, council members will tour the National Historic Trails Center and receive information on upcoming events at the center. The public is welcome to attend both the meeting and the field tour but will be responsible for their own transportation and meals. A half-hour public comment period, during which the public may address the RAC members, will be held during the meeting. The amount of time for individual oral comments may be limited depending on the number of people wishing to comment and the time available. A full agenda is available on the RAC’s webpage.

For more information about the Wyoming RAC meetings, please contact Azure Hall at [email protected] or (307) 775-6208.