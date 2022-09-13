Bus shortages and Title IX discussed during public comment section of SWSD#1 board meeting

Screenshot of the School board meeting from YouTube

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater School District #1 held its monthly board meeting at the Central Administration Building Monday, September 12, beginning at 6 p.m. As always, the session was broadcasted live with the meeting agenda made available to the public prior to the meeting.

Beginning with business as usual, the meeting transitioned to recognizing employees within the district including recent retirees, current teachers that have completed professional development, and a collaboration with the state regarding Wytop testing. Also recognized at the board meeting was District teacher of the year 2022-2023 Brittany Andrews. After the recognition segment and some approval of the agenda and budget amendments, the board opened up the floor for public comment.

The initial point of discussion opened up by public member Susan Agerbond was a request for clarity by the board regarding Title IX and how the district plans to move forward with topics such as “referring to students by their preferred pronouns, as well as biological males in female bathrooms and biological males in female athletics”. The district’s legal representative Kari Moneyhun was asked to come and further clarify the law surrounding these matters for the board and the public. Moneyhun presented court cases across the nation where legal action has been taken involving district employees and students. Citing these court cases further outlines how Title IX law and specific district policies within those states resolves. “There is no black and white, and most cases seem to be handled on a case-by-case basis,” she explained. Moneyhun’s involvement in the meeting was one strictly highlighting what is happening across the nation and clarifying the resolutions of those court cases based on their interpretation of the laws already in place, per regulation she cannot speak to the public in regards to legal advice.

Agerbond and other parents sought further clarification from the board in regards to the district withholding information from parents on the matter of gender identity of their students. Carol Jelaco, president of the board, explained “the ideal situation would be for parents, teachers, administrators to work together in support of the student to achieve the best learning environment for the student. However, we have to deal with situations that aren’t always ideal.” Agerbond urged the board to “not make the mistake of referring to parents in such a way that they appear to be dangerous to the student. Most parents are willing to do anything to help and support their student through these situations.” In finality of the discussion, the board responded with its commitment to handling these situations on a case-by-case basis and doing its best to do what is right for the student, the teacher, and the administration.

The other topic brought up with the most frequency by members of the public was the transportation of students to schools this year in the midst of a bus shortage. Cheryl O’Driscol voiced concerns about the traffic and congestion around the area of Reagan and Sweetwater Ave. asking the board to consider putting a crossing guard there to put the parents minds at ease who live in the buffer zones around schools where students are not eligible for transportation due to the close proximity to their schools. Superintendent Kelly McGovern responded to that concern by saying “crossing guards are city employees but we should meet with city officials and discuss adding a crossing guard to the area to increase safety.” McGovern highlighted the appreciation the district has for crossing guards and the important job they do.

Another mother named Ashley questioned the board on what they are going to do for kids who are denied bussing but come from single-parent homes and rely on transportation. Ashley stated that “a few weeks ago, my son was kicked off the bus because there weren’t enough seats, the situation has since been taken care of but what about all the other kids that don’t have transportation now.” Jelaco responded by advising parents to contact the bus barn and speaking with them about solutions to those problems.

Also included in the meeting was an update on nutrition services by the Director of Nutrition Services, Angela Erramouspe. Principle of the Rock Springs High School Glenn Supps spoke about upcoming events for homecoming week at the high school. Board treasurer Mathew Jackman gave an overview of funds. Line items in the agenda were all covered and the meeting was adjourned without opposition.