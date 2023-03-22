Business students, swimmers, track & field, and wrestlers recognized

Head Swimming Coach, Colleen Seiloff – Wyo4News Photo

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During last night’s Sweetwater County School District #2 Board Meeting, teachers took to the pedestal to congratulate their young students.

Ralph Obray, the principal of Expedition Academy, announced the recognition of Jon Thompson, a Sophomore at Expedition Academy, who has become the first student in Wyoming to earn a Computer Science Micro-Credential. He passed the mic to Sharon Seaton, the computer science teacher for both GRHS and Expedition Academy. “Sweetwater County School District #2 is the first district in the state to offer these credential opportunities to our high school students. I would like to introduce Jon Thompson, the first student in Wyoming to earn that first student Computer Science Micro-Credential. Jon earned the credential in the hardware and software content area.” Seaton mentioned that since Jon received his credential, another Expedition Academy student, Aiden Dewitt, earn his credential. This spring, students in GRHS will have the opportunity to receive credentials in networking and communications, cyber security, algorithm and programming, and data analysis.

Melissa Atkinson announced that GRHS has a new Business Club, the DECA Program, which stands for Distributive Education Clubs of America. For the first year, Atkinson took three young girls. Ashley Atkinson won Top Performer Award for the Business Administration Core Exam and 3rd place for Marketing Management Team Decision Making. Ashlyn McCormick placed 4th place in Principles of Business Administration. The last young lady was Victoria Smothers who competed in Personal Finacial Literacy, and even though she did not place, mentioned that she really enjoyed the experience and was a great learning experience.

The GRHS head swimming coach, Colleen Seiloff, recognized many of the swimmers and divers that won All-Conference and All-State this year. They took 3rd as a team in State. Seiloff went on to talk about All-Conference honors, starting off with Zeke Reading, who received All-Conference for the 100 butterfly. Kyle Kight and Keegan Gailey both won top 6 at conference in diving. Many others were not able to make it tonight, but Seiloff mentioned that about six other boys also made All-Conference Honors. 16 kids made it to state out of 21. Ryan Fischer won All-Conference and All-State in the 100-free style. “This kid is one of the fastest kids in Green River history in the 100 free, also is in the top 12, and I think top 6 of that,” Seiloff said. Braxton Cordova is a 3-time repeat state champ and has broken the 1980’s record by .1 in diving. The last swimmer mentioned was Brady Young. According to Seiloff, he broke his own conference record this year and won the 200 and 500 free-style at Conference. At State, he took 3rd in the 200 free and in 500 free he not only won, but broke the state record from 2001. “He did it twice this year. Not only did he do that, but he broke it in preliminary and then again in finals,” Seiloff said.

Ashley Atkinson, Ashlyn McCormick and Victoria Smothers – Wyo4News Photo Ryan Fischer – Wyo4News Photo Lucas Todd – Wyo4News Photo Dillon Davis – Wyo4News Photo Melissa Atkinson – Wyo4News Photo Joshua Wisnieski – Wyo4News Photo

Daniel Hansen, head coach for indoor field and track, talked about two incredible athletes. “Lily is on the football team, cheerleading team, indoor and outdoor team. I just can’t say enough about her work ethic. Lily placed 2nd, she threw 37.11. That’s the farthest a girl has thrown since our school record holder and she is really throwing well this outdoor season. The girl works harder than anybody I know. That’s why she is an All-State track and field athlete,” Hansen stated. “Dillon ended up 2nd as well in All-State. He threw 47 and four and a half. One thing he did this year was set our school record in the indoor weight throw, which is not recognized in this state as an event in track and field. He threw this record at the BYU invite, 56 feet half inch.” He’s been on a couple of recruiting events and is coming along with the shot. “Looks like he will be throwing at the next level, congratulations!” Hansen said.

Joshua Wisnieski, GRHS wrestling coach, was again chosen for the 3rd time in 6 years for the West Conference Coach of the Year. They placed 1st three times and 2nd three times in All-Conference since Wisnieski has been coach, after taking over from Marshall Rhodes. According to Athletics Director Tony Beardsley, since Wisnieski has been coach, the wreslting team has won 5th, 2nd, then won the state champ, but had the trophy pulled (technically won 2nd), 4th, 3rd and “then this time, won by so many points they could not take the trophy away.”

Wisnieski talked about a few student athletes and how it takes a whole team to win a championship. He said that Lucas Todd won 35 matches this year, placed 5th at the Vernal TOC, 3rd place at the Lander Valley invite, won 2nd at Ron Thon and finished strong winning the 3A West Regional Championship and the 3A State Championship. Axel MacKinnon had a 38-9 record where he place 3rd in Vernal and represented Green River during the best-of-the-best at the Thoman. He placed 1st at Lander Valley and 3rd at Ron Thon. He was a 3A Regional Championship and runner up at State, earning him All-Conference and All-State honors. Kale Knezovich finished his season with a 35-10 record, represented Green River during the best-of-the-best at the Thoman, placed 2nd at the Lander and at the Ron Thon, and is now a 3-time Regional Champion and 3-time State Champion, which has earned him three All-State and All-Conference honors. Ryker Mele had a 34-11 record, 5th place at Lander invite, 3rd at the Ron Thon, 3A West Regional Championship and runner up at State, earning him All-Conference and All-State honors. Conner Todd won 33-9, was part of the best-of-the-best at the Thoman, 1st in Lander, 3rd at the Ron Thon, 2nd place finish at regionals, 2nd place finish at state, giving him All-State honors for the 2nd time in his GRHS wreslting career. He placed all four years at State, with two really closed matches in the finals. Thomas Dalton finished with a 37-5 record, was awarded outstanding wrestler in his weight class at the Wasatch Intermountain Duals, was part of the best-of-the-best at the Thoman, claimed 3rd title at the Ron Thon, won his 4th regional title in 4 years giving him All-Conference recognition, and won his 3rd state title in four years giving him 3 All-State awards for wrestling.