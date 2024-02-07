Busy February 6 Rock Springs City Council Meeting

The Rock Springs City Council met on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

February 6, 2024 — It was a busy Tuesday night for the Rock Springs City Council as they received three new bids, had several annual report presentations to watch, and had lots of new business and resolutions to approve.

The council received a bid to supply uniforms, coveralls, floor mats, and miscellaneous items to the City of Rock Springs from ALSCO Uniforms in Ogden, Utah in the amount of $27,253.20. They also received a fuel bid from Homax Oil Services for $256,639, and a bid for the installation of an irrigation system for the City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department at the Wataha Recreation Complex in the amount of $5,752,364.

The council then heard an Annual Report presentation from Jenissa Meredith, President and CEO of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, and a presentation by Maria Mortensen, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA Chairperson, about their annual report. Then Devon Brubaker, the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Manager, gave a presentation of their Annual Update to the council.

House District 48: Representative Clark Stith then addressed the council and spoke about the upcoming 2024 Wyoming State Legislative Budget session and the work that he has done on the Joint Appropriations Committee. The Joint Appropriations Committee recently did its final markup of the budget, and Stith informed the council about the various infrastructure monies available to them now. Stith also announced the $1 million that Western Wyoming Community College will be getting for matching grants. He spoke about how $200 million has been approved for new high schools in the state, with the top 3 being Gillette, Cheyenne, and Rock Springs, and how Rock Springs High School is first in line among those three high schools.

In new business, the council then approved the request for the FEMA Building Resilience Infrastructure and Communities Grant Program to further the Bitter Creek Restoration Project. The council also approved the request to fill a vacant Recreation Supervisor position at the Family Recreation Center Ice Arena. They approved the request from the Rock Springs Housing Authority to take bids on a replacement vehicle for their maintenance department.

The council then approved all resolutions, including the Rock Springs 2024 Sanitary Sewer and Storm Lining Project, a Right-of-Way Construction and Maintenance Easement to Rocky Mountain Power, and an agreement for Brightly Software, Inc. to provide professional consulting services to the Parks Department, the Family Recreations Center, and Civic Center.