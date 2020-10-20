Busy month of September for GRFD

Tyler Johnson

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 20, 2020) – The Green River Volunteer Fire Department had a busy September, which was highlighted by a number of calls following the hurricane force wind storm that hit Southwest Wyoming Sept. 7-8.

Assistant Fire Chief Larry Erdmann reported his department responded to 112 calls last month which included 43 storm related calls. The Fire department responded to 88 in town calls, 10 calls in Jamestown, all of which were gas leaks, and 14 County calls, which included 11 crashes and 3 fires.

The Green River Fire Department currently has 40 firefighters on their roster.