Busy Tuesday for the Green River Fire Department

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [FACEBOOK]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — According to the Green River Fire Department Facebook Page, at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, the Green River Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire, residents also reported their home was full of smoke. Crews arrived on the scene at 7:20 p.m. and observed a large amount of smoke in the house, no visible flames with the occupants still inside.

Green River Fire Department, Green River Police Department, and Castle Rock Ambulance assisted to get all occupants from the home. Once the house was cleared fire crews ventilated the residence and determined the source of the smoke was from electronics on the furnace.

Then at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, the Green River Fire Department was dispatched to a home with a Carbon Monoxide Alarm activated. After further investigation, it was found that the home was not detected with Carbon Monoxide. All family members were seen by Castle Rock Ambulance Personnel.

Green River Fire Department would like to remind you that if you are alerted by an alarm whether it’s smoke or Carbon monoxide please make a 911 call and then make sure all occupants are safely out of the home. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas.