Butte Mt. Fire 100% contained while Yellowstone’s Lone Star Fire at 0%

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 26, 2020) — On Tuesday, Sweetwater County Fire District #1 reported a fire that started Monday near Black Butte was 100% contained. The fire was said to have burned 253 acres, 60 of those acres on private lands, and the rest BLM land.

At last report, the Lone Star Fire burning just south of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park had grown to 763 acres as of Tuesday with no containment. The on scene fire crews were focusing their efforts on creating fire protection plans for nearby developed areas in including facilities at Old Faithful.

Yesterday, new fires were discovered burning in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. All are believed to be from recent lightning events over the area.

The Skull Fire is a quarter acre in size burning in a heavy conifer stand, off of Forest Service Rd 30165 northeast of Mount Leidy. Five Teton Interagency fire personnel are currently working the fire.

The Iron Rim Fire is one-tenth of an acre, burning in the Snake River Canyon between Bradley and Elk Mountain. Six Teton Interagency fire personnel were transported into the fire this morning (8/25/20) to begin suppression efforts.

The Smokehouse Fire is approximately 5-acres in size located 7-miles north of Togwotee Pass on the southern face of Smokehouse Mountain in the Teton Wilderness.