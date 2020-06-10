Buy a Super Tag ticket in June for chance at rifle and scope

From the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 10, 2020) — Upgrade your hunting gear for the fall through the Wyoming Super Tag. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is running a bonus raffle for all hunters who purchase Super Tag tickets during the month of June to win a Mesa Christensen rifle and Crimson Trace scope donated by Wyoming Sportsman’s Warehouse stores.

The Christensen Mesa 7 MM Rem Mag is a premium-quality lightweight hunting rifle. The build features a featherlight contour stainless steel barrel with a seamless removable radial muzzle brake and a carbon fiber composite gunstock. The Mesa weighs in starting at 6.5 pounds and is backed by the Christensen Arms Sub-MOA Guarantee. Accompanying the rifle is a Crimson Trace CSA-2 Series scope and Warne Scope Rings and Bases. See a full description online.

The Super Tag Raffle includes 10 license drawings, one drawing for each of the following species: bighorn sheep, moose, elk, mountain goat, wild bison, deer, antelope, mountain lion, grey wolf and black bear. The Super Tag Trifecta is one drawing and the winner chooses any three licenses from those offered. Super Tag tickets are $10 each and Trifecta tickets are $30. The last day to purchase tickets is Wednesday, July 1.

Super Tag license raffle winners have the opportunity to purchase a license to hunt any open area for the species selected, with some exceptions for moose, wild bison, and bighorn sheep. Winners also retain all preference points they have accumulated. Mandatory waiting periods for sheep and moose licenses and the once-in-a-lifetime restrictions for bull bison and mountain goat licenses are waived.

Hunters who purchase five or more Super Tag tickets or two or more Trifecta tickets are also automatically entered into a third raffle to win over $16,000 worth of gear from First Lite, Weatherby, Swarovski Optik, Maven, Hoyt, Stone Glacier, Meindl USA, and HuntWise.

Since 2014, the Super Tag Raffle has raised more than $4.6 million for big game management and wildlife conservation in Wyoming. In 2019 alone, 87,112 tickets were sold, raising over $1.14 million.