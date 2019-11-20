Bye, bye 50’s…Hello winter weather

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 20, 2019) – Snow and cold temperatures are expected to hit the area today. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of Southwest Wyoming from now until 11 a.m. Thursday.

Travel could become very difficult this afternoon and tonight with areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility caused by winds of 25 to 50 mph. The Thursday morning commute may also be impacted.

Forecasters are calling for snow totals of one to three inches today for the Rock Springs/Green River area with another inch to two tonight. Click here for the local forecast. Wamsutter could see four to seven inches of snow by Thursday.

One to two inches are expected around Farson-Eden while higher elevations could experience even greater snowfall totals. Kemmerer is looking at four to eight inches through tonight with only one to two inches in the Evanston day/night forecast.