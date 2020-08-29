Bystanders fight local Friday evening grass fire until firefighters arrive

Press Release from Sweetwater Fire District #1

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 29, 2020) — On August 28, 2020, around 5:30 pm, Fire District #1 responded to a grass fire on the frontage road at Layos Drive and Foothill boulevard.

The fire was reported as a grass fire that may be endangering structures. When Fire District arrived, the fire turned out to be about a quarter acre. Battalion Chief Clark Allred stated, “The fire was quickly contained. No structures were in danger or damaged, and no one was harmed.” Allred also mentioned, “the fire could have been a lot bigger if it wasn’t for the few bystanders that jumped in and knocked down some of the outlying flames before the fire department arrived.”

The Sheriff’s department was there to assist with traffic on the frontage road, and Sweetwater medics staged just up the road. “It’s pleasing to see how well and fast all the emergency agencies work together on these calls,” Allred said. Tall brush and a power pole were the only items burned.