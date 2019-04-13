BYU-Idaho Symphony Band To Preform In Rock Springs

Rock Springs, WY (4/13/19) – The concert band from Brigham Young University-Idaho Symphony Band will present a free concert Thursday evening, April 18, at the Rock Springs High School Auditorium. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with seating on a first come basis.

The campus of BYU-Idaho is located in Rexburg, Idaho. The current band is made up of 41 members of the university and features woodwind, brass and percussion players. Music selections are varied and include overtures, marches, patriotic numbers, show tunes, and sacred music.

For more information about the performance, call 307-212-0099.