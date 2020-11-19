Californian in custody after leading police on 140-mile chase

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

DOUGLAS, WYOMING (November 19, 2020) – A California resident is in custody following a pursuit that took place Thursday morning, covering over 140 miles.

The pursuit started when officers with the Gillette Police Department received a call of a subject impersonating a peace officer at a local gas station. The reporting party saw the subject leave the area in a gray 2019 Ford Edge. Officers with the Gillette Police Department located the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The driver failed to stop and fled from the officers.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) was requested to assist the Gillette Police Department with the pursuit on Highway 50 as it left Gillette’s city limits.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers joined the chase near Savageton, Wyoming. The pursuit continued south on Highway 50 with speeds exceeding one hundred miles per hour before heading eastbound on Highway 387 towards Wright, Wyoming. At the intersection of Highway 387 and Wyoming 59, the driver drove south towards Douglas, Wyoming. Attempts to deploy spike strips were initially unsuccessful by law enforcement involved in the pursuit. Information was given to the Converse County Sheriff’s Office of the approaching vehicle pursuit.

Converse County Sheriff’s Deputies and WHP Troopers successfully deployed spike strips around milepost six on Wyoming 59. The driver stopped the vehicle for a short time but would not exit the car. A short time later, the driver started to drive south a second time. In the interest of public safety, a WHP trooper attempted a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) maneuver to end the pursuit.

The suspect vehicle entered the barrow ditch before the driver tried to drive around law enforcement again to escape. Due to the driver’s actions causing an imminent threat to law enforcement and public safety, a WHP trooper drove into the suspect vehicle, causing it to overturn.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and was taken into custody without further incident. He has been identified as 39-year-old Lomita, California, resident Jonathan David Suckow.

Suckow was charged with fleeing to elude, reckless driving, speed, and other traffic-related offenses. Suckow could also be facing additional charges in Gillette.