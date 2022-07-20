Call for artists for ARTember in September

Photo submitted by Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — This year’s fall art festival in Rock Springs promises to be a full day of art and activities for all with artists’ booths, food vendors, live music, and children’s activities. Scheduled for September 10 in Bunning Park, this will be the fourth annual ARTember event.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

This year, the art festival will be held in Bunning Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists are asked to apply by July 29 (deadline extended) to be juried into the festival. After that date, applications will be considered if there is available space. Applications are available on DowntownRS.com and on cfac4art.com.

Open to all fine art and fine art crafts including but not limited to watercolor, oil and acrylic paint, clay, woodworking, sculpture, jewelry, and fiber arts.

For more information call either the Downtown Rock Springs office or the Community Fine Arts Center.