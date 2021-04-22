Call for artists for ARTember in September

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 22, 2021) — This year’s fall art festival in Rock Springs promises to be a full day of art and activities for all with artists’ booths, food vendors, live music, a chainsaw carver and children’s activities. Scheduled for September 11th, there will also be a flag ceremony honoring those who were lost and who served twenty years ago when our country experienced the terrorist attacks on our home soil.

Started three years ago, Rock Springs Main Street/URA organized the first “ARTember” event along with the Community Fine Arts Center. The daylong event included artists’ booths, classes, children’s activities, and live music for an art festival highlighting local talent on South Main Street.

This year, the art festival will be held in Bunning Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists are asked to apply by July 19th to be juried into the festival. After that date, applications will be considered if there is available space. Applications are available on downtownrs.com and on cfac4art.com.

Open to all fine art and fine art crafts including but not limited to watercolor, oil and acrylic paint, clay, woodworking, sculpture, jewelry, and fiber arts.

For more information call either the Downtown Rock Springs office or the Community Fine Arts Center.