Call for artists for March’s Artists and Makers Market

All artists and makers are encouraged to register for the 3rd annual Artists and Makers Market in Downtown Rock Springs to be held March 23rd at Bunning Hall. Visitors to the market enjoy a relaxing stroll, looking at the creative offerings by local artists and crafters.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 19, 2024 — As part of the celebration of the Arts in March, the fourth annual Artists and Makers Market will give the public an opportunity to see and acquire work by local creatives. Rock Springs Arts Month was established a few years ago, highlighting the importance of the fine and performing arts in our community.

To promote the arts a few years ago, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, with the help of the Community Fine Arts Center, established March as Arts Month in Rock Springs. A calendar of all art and culture-related events and activities is published each year, including concerts, classes, plays, and exhibits for the public to enjoy. The first “Artists and Makers Market” was held, inviting local artists and creatives to sell their work. The event included artists’ and makers’ booths featuring jewelry, paintings, photography, quilts, handcrafted home décor, glass art, pottery, and some delectable cookies and other baked goods.

This year, the market will be held in Bunning Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. Artists are asked to apply by February 26. After that date, applications will be considered if there is available space. Applications are available at the Downtown Rock Springs office in Bunning Freight Station at the CFAC and on the CFAC webpage – cfac4art.com.

This is open to all artists and crafters as well as specialty food makers. All items are to be original and made by hand. For more information, call either the Downtown Rock Springs Main Street/URA office or the Community Fine Arts Center.