Call for artists for two library exhibits

The call for artists is now open for the Small Works Exhibit at the White Mountain Library. These small oils and pastel paintings from the Community Fine Arts Center permanent collection are an example of what visitors might see when the exhibit is hung next month.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Two opportunities to display your creative work as part of group exhibits are available in the Sweetwater County Library System. The Small Works Art Show at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs will be opening from November 10 through December 30. The Sweetwater Photography Open Exhibit is scheduled for December and January at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. Both of these annual events give artists an opportunity to share their recent work in a public setting.

Artists are invited to enter both exhibits and entry forms are available at the county libraries and Community Fine Arts Center and on the CFAC webpage – cfac4art.com. The Small Works exhibit is designed for paintings with an image size no smaller than 4 inches x 6 inches and a maximum of 9 inches by 12 inches. Applicants may submit an unlimited number of two-dimensional original works, including paintings, drawings, prints, or collages for the exhibit. Please note that photographs or crafts are not part of the Small Works show.

The Sweetwater Photography Open Exhibit will open from December 1 through January 31 at the Sweetwater County Library. Artists can enter two framed photographs

The deadline for submitting work for the Small Works show is Tuesday, November 8th at 5 p.m., and for the Photography Open is Tuesday, November 29. Participants are asked to drop off their entries at the appropriate library. Both exhibits are open to Sweetwater County artists who are out of high school.

The Exhibits Committee of the Library System developed the guidelines for the exhibits displayed in the county libraries, which include both group shows and individual artists’ displays.

The Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg, and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River, and library system members Lindsey Travis, Michelle Krmpotich, and Debora Soule.

For more information about these exhibits and other library events, visit the Library System web page http://www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or on Facebook www.facebook.com/sweetlibraries. Questions may be directed to Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs.