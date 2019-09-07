Callihan Becomes All-Time Winningest UW Volleyball Coach Friday

Laramie, WY (9/7/19) – Wyoming Cowgirl head coach Chad Callihan became the winningest coach in the program’s history Friday night as the Cowgirls swept their way to a pair of wins in the opening day of the UniWyo Invite.

Advertisement

Callihan gained coaching victories number 124 and 125 as Wyoming defeated Buffalo 25-11, 25-13 and 25-20 in its first match and a 25-13, 25-21 and 27-25 against College of Charleston. Callihan passes Mike English who coached the Cowgirls from 1986 to 1990 and 1992 to 1993. English was voted into the Wyoming Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011.

“I’m just really lucky to have worked with some amazing players, some wonderful coaches, it’s been a fun ride,” said Callihan following his record-breaking victory.

Advertisement

Wyoming closes the UniWyo Invite this evening as it hosts Northern Colorado at 6:00 p.m. match. The Bears won both of their contests Friday as well, also beating Buffalo and College of Charleston.