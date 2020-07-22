Campbell County woman passes away from COVID-19, 25th statewide

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 22, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is announcing the death of a Campbell County woman identified previously as one of the state’s laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 25 coronavirus-related deaths.

The older female did not have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and had not been hospitalized.

Disease symptoms may appear two to 14 days after virus exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell. COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who aren’t experiencing symptoms.

WDH recommendations meant to slow and limit transmission of the virus include:

Staying home from work and away from others when ill unless medical care is needed

Maintaining physical distancing of 6 feet whenever practical

Wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where physical distancing is not reasonable

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.