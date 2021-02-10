Campbell County’s Coal Creek mine to shut down

Advertisement

February 10, 2021 — The Coal Creek Mine near Gillette will begin ceasing operations. According to a story in Tuesday’s Casper-Star Tribune, St. Louis, Missouri-based Arch Resources Inc. stated plans are to wind down operations and begin to clean up the current mine site over the next two years.

The Coal Creek mine produced about two million tons of lower heat value coal last year. According to the website miningdataonline.com, the Coal Creek mine produced between eight million and nine million-plus tons of coal each year between 2014 and 2017.

The current workforce at the mine is less than 100 employees.

Arch Resources, Inc. also operates Black Thunder Mine in Campbell County, the second-largest mine in the United States.