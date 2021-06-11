Cancer, challenges and comfort from loved ones

Sara Martin, [email protected]

Recently, my husband Tom was diagnosed with prostate cancer and we have faced many challenges since that time.

We go through our fair share of ups and downs concerning the cancer, but we are remaining positive that the end result will be cancer FREE!

We have been given hope from the doctors and very positive reassurances from everyone that we meet, along with well wishes. Many of you in the community have been so caring and ask me about how he is doing and, for that, I am humbled and am thankful to each and every one who has asked about him.

We now are facing more tests and the scariest thought of all… surgery.

Tom is remaining strong and hopeful towards the end result. After many reassurances from myself, friends, family, doctors and, of course, our wonderful community, he feels very blessed to be here and blessed beyond belief for everyone who has taken time out of their day to help him and my family out.

Recently, Johnny Mac’s held a fundraiser for us. Jesse and Devon are beautiful souls and they are so generous. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! We received a lot of support and well wishes. Plus, it was a whole lot of fun.

We are both so thankful to everyone and for their kindness and support in our time of need! To everyone in the community who donated and who came out to say hi to both of us, thank you!

Our community is absolutely incredible and for that we feel very blessed to be here!

Thank you for taking your time to read our story.