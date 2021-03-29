Candelaria takes over as RSHS boys soccer interim head coach

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 29, 2021) – The Rock Springs High School boys soccer team has a new head coach.

The program announced on Monday that Ramiro Candelaria is replacing former head coach Lyndon Klein on an interim status. Candelaria also serves as the head coach of the Lady Tigers basketball team.

According to assistant coach Jeff Atkinson, Klein stepped down as head coach prior to the season due to a conflict with his work schedule.

Candelaria was hired as the interim head coach last Monday.