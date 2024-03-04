Candelaria will not be coaching Lady Tigers at state tournament

Ramiro Candelaria (center), seen coaching the Rock Springs Lady Tigers earlier this season. (Wyo4News photo)

March 4, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Wyo4News has confirmed that Ramiro Candelaria will not be the head coach for the Rock Springs Lady Tigers basketball team at this week’s 4A Wyoming State Basketball Tournament in Casper. Candelaria has been the girls’ head basketball coach since 2015.

Rock Springs High School Activities Secretary Kristen Kidd confirmed that girls junior varsity coach Mike Swenson would be the interim coach during the state tournament and that team members had been informed along with the parents of the players.

The Lady Tiger qualified for the 4A state tournament by placing third in last week’s 4A West Regional Tournament. The Lady Tigers are scheduled to play their opening game on Thursday.

No further information was shared.