Candidate Filing Report for Sweetwater County, May 23

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 23, 2020) — Below is a list of candidates who have filed reports for the Sweetwater County 2020 Primary Election. The Primary is scheduled to take place Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Advertisement

COUNTY COMMISSIONER (4 YEAR TERM)

Lauren Schoenfeld, Republican: May 14

Mark Peterson, Republican: May 15

Mary E. Thoman, Republican: May 18

GREEN RIVER CITY COUNCIL WARD I (4 YEAR TERM)

Sherry Bushman: May 15

Tom Murphy: May 21

GREEN RIVER CITY COUNCIL WARD III (4 YEAR TERM)

Robert Berg: May 19

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS CITY COUNCIL WARD II (4 YEAR TERM)

Rob Zotti: May 18

ROCK SPRINGS CITY COUNCIL WARD III (4 YEAR TERM)

Larry Hickerson: May 20

WAMSUTTER TOWN COUNCIL (4 YEAR TERM)

Sally Garwood: May 14

A complete filing candidate list can be found here.