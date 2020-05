Candidate Filing Report for Sweetwater County, May 22

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 22, 2020) — Below are the updated candidate filing reports for the Sweetwater County 2020 Primary Election:

COUNTY COMMISSIONER (4 YEAR TERM)

Lauren Schoenfeld, Republican: May 14

Mark Peterson, Republican: May 15

Mary E. Thoman, Republican: May 18

GREEN RIVER CITY COUNCIL WARD I (4 YEAR TERM)

Sherry Bushman: May 15

GREEN RIVER CITY COUNCIL WARD III (4 YEAR TERM)

Robert Berg: May 19

ROCK SPRINGS CITY COUNCIL WARD II (4 YEAR TERM)

Rob Zotti: May 18

ROCK SPRINGS CITY COUNCIL WARD III (4 YEAR TERM)

Larry Hickerson: May 20

WAMSUTTER TOWN COUNCIL (4 YEAR TERM)

Sally Garwood: May 14

A complete filing candidate list can be found here.