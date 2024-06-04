Candidates: be aware of revised Rock Springs temporary sign rules

June 4, 2024 — Wyo4News

The political candidate filing period is over, and Wyoming’s primary election day is coming up on August 20. that means that soon, vacant lots and neighbors will become a feeding ground for temporary signs. The City of Rock Springs has issued a temporary sign reminder for citizens, event organizers, and those running for political office.

In August of 2023, the Rock Springs City Council approved a language amendment to the Zoning Ordinance, including language for Temporary Signs in Rock Springs. The definition of Temporary Sign is: A sign not intended or designed for permanent display; or a printed or painted sign that refers to or is intended to coincide with a specific event. Further Temporary Signs are permitted in all zoning districts with the following regulations:

Area – 40 square feet maximum on any lot or parcel.



– 40 square feet maximum on any lot or parcel. Location – May ONLY be installed with the property owner’s permission and may NOT be located within a right-of-way.



– May ONLY be installed with the property owner’s permission and may NOT be located within a right-of-way. Installation – Permitted for a maximum period of sixty (60) days immediately preceding any event to which they refer.



– Permitted for a maximum period of sixty (60) days immediately preceding any event to which they refer. Removal – Ten (10) days after the event to which they refer. No temporary sign may be displayed for more than 70 consecutive days. However, no more than once per calendar year, this period may be extended for an additional one hundred (100)

days upon application to the City and payment of a minimal fee. Said application and fee shall be submitted prior to the end of the initial seventy (70) day period.