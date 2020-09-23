Candidates for GR City Council Ward I state their case in Wyo4News Candidate Forum

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 23, 2020) — Wyo4News hosted their fourth Candidate Forum for those running in the 2020 General Election on Wednesday, September 23.

The forum hosted candidates Tom Murphy and Sherry Bushman for Green River City Council Ward I.

The first three forums took place on September 14, September 16, and September 21, as they hosted candidates running for Rock Springs City Council Ward IV, Sweetwater County Commissioner, and Rock Springs City Council Ward III.

The forum gave the candidates a chance to talk about themselves and state their case why the public should vote for them on November 3, in the 2020 General Election.

Watch the forum above.