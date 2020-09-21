Candidates for RS City Council Ward III state their case in Wyo4News Candidate Forum

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 21, 2020) — Wyo4News hosted their third Candidate Forum for those running in the 2020 General Election on Monday, September 21.

The third forum hosted candidates Ryan Greene and Rose Larry Hickerson for Rock Springs City Council Ward III. Greene was appointed to the City Council in June after Glennise Wendorf resigned from her position as she and her husband move out of the state.

The first two forums took place on September 14 and September 16, as they hosted candidates running for Rock Springs City Council Ward IV and Sweetwater County Commissioner.

The forum gave the candidates a chance to talk about themselves and state their case why the public should vote for them on November 3, in the 2020 General Election.

The next forum will be on Wednesday, September 23, as candidates running for Green River City Council Ward I will get their opportunity to speak.

Watch the forum above.