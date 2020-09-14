Candidates for RS City Council Ward IV state their case in Wyo4News Candidate Forum

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 14, 2020) — Wyo4News hosted their first Candidate Forum for those running in the 2020 General Election on Monday, September 14.

The first forum hosted candidates Brent Bettolo and Rose M. Mosbey for Rock Springs City Council Ward IV.

The forum gave the candidates a chance to talk about themselves and state their case why the public should vote for them on November 3, in the 2020 General Election.

The next forum will be on Wednesday, September 16, as candidates running for Sweetwater County Commissioner will get their opportunity to speak.

Additional forums will take place next week for Rock Springs City Council Ward III and Green River City Council Ward I.

Watch the stream above.