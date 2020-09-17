Candidates for Sweetwater County Commissioner state their case for public’s vote during Wyo4News Forum

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 16, 2020) — Wyo4News hosted the second Candidate Forum for those running in the 2020 General Election on Wednesday, September 16.

The second forum hosted candidates Lauren Schoenfeld (top left), Joe M. Barbuto (top right), Mary E. Thoman (bottom right), and Dave Gray (bottom left) for Sweetwater County Commissioner. Two seats are open for this election, and Schoenfeld is running after being appointed as Commissioner in 2019.

The forum gave the candidates a chance to talk about themselves and state their case why the public should vote for them on November 3, in the 2020 General Election.

The next forum will be on Wednesday, September 16, as candidates running for Rock Springs City Council Ward III will get their opportunity to speak.

An additional forums will take place next week for Green River City Council Ward I.

Watch the Facebook Live video here.