December 21, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

In what has become a holiday tradition, Western Wyoming Beverages (WWB) will host its 5th Annual Rock Springs/Green River “Cans For Cans Food Drive” this evening.

WWB will have dropoff locations in Rock Springs at Walmart and Smith’s Food and Drug and at Smith’s Food and Drug location in Green River. Dropoff times for all locations will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For every canned food item donated at dropoff locations WWB will award the donor with a can of their favorite Pepsi product. All canned and non-perishable food items will be donated to the Food Bank of Wyoming. Last year’s record-setting event collected over 13,500 food items from all dropoff locations.

Earlier this week, WWB did a similar collection in Pinedale, Kemmerer, and Big Piney. A Cans for Cans trophy will be awarded to the location that collects the most canned food items!