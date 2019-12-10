Can’t go the the Pokes bowl game… Donate a ticket to military members and vets

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 10, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboy football team is heading to the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl on December 31. Wyoming, 7-5, will meet Georgia State, 7-5, in the post-season game.

Tickets are currently on sale through the University of Wyoming box office. But, if you can’t attend the game, you can donate game tickets to Tucson area active military members, veterans, teachers and first responders.

UW will be coordinating the $50 donated tickets with the Bowl committee. Click here for information or to purchase donated tickets. The donated ticket option also helps Wyoming meet their allotted ticket, financial obligation.