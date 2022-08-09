Cape seal project to resume in Green River today

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The City of Green River is resuming its Cape Seal to several different streets in the City.
The preliminary schedule for the Scrub Seal is as follows:
Tuesday
- Hitching Post
- Trail
Wednesday
- Shoshone
Thursday
- Astle
- Roosevelt
- Mansface
- Hutton Circle
- Hackberry
Friday
- Hackberry
- Hutton St
- Ironwood
According to the press release it’s mentioned that “You’ll notice Hackberry is listed twice. They are going to try to get it on Thursday, but looking at quantities it will be tough so Hackberry could have the work done on Friday.”
The Contractor is putting out door-knockers to remind residents to not park on the streets. The third phase of the project, cape seal, will begin in a week or so.
