Cape seal project to resume in Green River today

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The City of Green River is resuming its Cape Seal to several different streets in the City.

The preliminary schedule for the Scrub Seal is as follows:

Tuesday

Hitching Post

Trail

Wednesday

Shoshone

Thursday

Astle

Roosevelt

Mansface

Hutton Circle

Hackberry

Friday

Hackberry

Hutton St

Ironwood

According to the press release it’s mentioned that “You’ll notice Hackberry is listed twice. They are going to try to get it on Thursday, but looking at quantities it will be tough so Hackberry could have the work done on Friday.”

The Contractor is putting out door-knockers to remind residents to not park on the streets. The third phase of the project, cape seal, will begin in a week or so.