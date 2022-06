Cape seal project to start in July

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The City of Green River will once again be doing Cape Seal to several different streets in the City. See the map below.

The tentative schedule is as follows: Contractor has been spraying weeds in the cracks on the roads.

July 5: begin patching of streets affected. Locations, sizes, and traffic control will vary. Be mindful of changing traffic control.

July 18: Begin scrub seal.

August 1: Begin slurry seal.

Residents will be informed on street work with door knockers that will include information on the project, and through local media. Streets must be cleared of vehicles for the scrub and slurry seal part of the project. If you have any questions, feel free to contact Andy Hooten, at 307-872-0524.