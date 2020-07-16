Captain America congratulates Wyoming boy for saving sister from dog attack

(July 16, 2020) — In a tweet from Brandon Davis on July 15, Captain America was seen congratulating 6-year-old Wyomingite Bridger Walker on his bravery in saving his younger sister from a dog attack.

Chris Evans did say he would be sending Walker an authentic Captain America shield. Evans told him recovery may not be easy for him, but based on what he saw, Evans thinks it won’t slow Walker down. The video showed Walker reacting to the video, much to the excitement of him and his family in the background.

The original story of Walker’s bravery can be found here.

Watch Evans congratulate Walker below:

Bridger, 6 years old, saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He knew he would get hurt, but he did it anyway. He’s a hero. So, we made this happen. One of the most fulfilling things, ever, huge thanks to Chris Evans. Spread love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PKxeHcyPyk — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 16, 2020