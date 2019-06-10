Car Crash South Of Kemmerer Sunday Night Kills Michigan Man

Rock Springs, WY (6/10/19) – Today the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported on a fatal crash that occurred Sunday night. The accident happened near milepost 23 on US 189 south of Kemmerer, Wyoming.

According to the report, around 9:50 p.m., WHP troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover. A 2003 Chevrolet S-10 was traveling northbound on US 189 when the vehicle drifted off the right shoulder of the roadway. The driver over-corrected back to the left before the vehicle exited the roadway a second time and overturned.

The driver has been identified as 44-year-old Josh D. Wiggins of St. Helen, Michigan. Wiggins, who was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, was transported to the South Lincoln Medical Center. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This marks the 69th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 41 in 2018, 51 in 2017, and 30 in 2016 to date.