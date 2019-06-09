Car Fire: Man Thinks He Turning Into Hotel Turns Out To Be The Desert

Rock Springs, WY (6/9/19) – Late Friday night, officers from the Rock Springs Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Gateway Boulevard.

The driver of a small SUV stated he thought he was turning into the business entrance of a hotel but accidentally turned into the desert. The SUV became stuck and caught on fire.

The driver of the SUV was able to exit the vehicle unharmed and was helped to safety by nearby members of the community. The fire department was able to contain the fire to the vehicle and immediate area.