Photo from Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Facebook Page

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Safe Kids of Wyoming, in cooperation with Sweetwater County Fire District #1, Sweetwater County Public Health, the Rock Springs Fire Department, the Rock Springs Police Department, and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a car seat checkup event this Saturday in the parking lot at Albertsons from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be trained techs on hand that can help with the following:

Educate on how to install car seats

Inspection of currently installed car seats

Choosing the appropriate car seat for your child and vehicle

Next step for child passenger safety

How to make your vehicle safe for all occupants

Information on Wyoming child passenger safety

What is Safe Kids of Wyoming?

Safe Kids Worldwide ® is a nonprofit organization working to help families and communities keep kids safe from injuries. Most people are surprised to learn preventable injuries are the #1 killer of kids in the United States. Throughout the world, almost one million children die of an injury each year, and almost every one of these tragedies is preventable.

Safe Kids works with an extensive network of more than 400 coalitions in the United States and with partners in more than 30 countries to reduce traffic injuries, drownings, falls, burns, poisonings, and more.

Since 1988, when Safe Kids was co-founded by Dr. Marty Eichelberger and Herta Feely of the Children’s National Hospital with support from founding sponsor, Johnson & Johnson, Safe Kids has helped reduce the U.S. childhood death rate from unintentional injury by 61 percent. Working together, we can do much more to protect kids.

Losing one child is one too many, and we don’t want any parent to have to endure the loss of a child. We’re calling on everyone to come together, to raise awareness, and to get involved. Saving lives is a decision we can all make every day.