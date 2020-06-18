Carbon County Sheriff’s Office releases report on June 14 vehicle rollover

RAWLINS, WYOMING (June 18, 2020) — On Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 4:39 P.M., the Carbon County sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle rollover down a ravine in the Medicine Bow National Forest near North Mullen Creek, north of Encampment, Wyoming.

Deputy Alex Bakken responded and met the reporting party at the scene. The vehicle was on its roof and was checked by Deputy Bakken for any occupants, but none were found.

Surrounding hospitals were contacted by dispatch to check for any victims of a vehicle rollover being admitted in the appropriate time frame and there were none reported.

The reporting party stated that they had searched the area for the driver and occupants and hadn’t found anyone, but they did have a wallet that contained a driver’s license belonging to Miranda Palmer, 22, of Laramie, Wyoming.

After searching a 25-year radius around the vehicle with the assistance of Deputy Zach Burns, Deputy Bakken had Ryan Park, Encampment, and Saratoga Search and Rescue paged to assist.

Advertisement

Search and Rescue members arrived to assist in rolling the vehicle back over to ensure nobody was pinned underneath and to perform a wide area search in case the driver had wandered off while disoriented and confused or injured.

Classic Air Medical was initially requested and sent to assist with the search but had to return to base after experiencing altimeter issues. F.E. Warren Air Force base was contacted to see if they had an aircraft with thermal imaging capabilities available to and they confirmed that they did. The search was ended at 10:36 P.M., to be continued the next morning.

The search was reinitiated at 5:30 A.M. on Monday, June 15, 2020. The Air Force Joint Operations command informed Deputy Bakken they would be sending a UH60 rotor-wing aircraft equipped with thermal imaging to the crash site to conduct a flyover at 7 A.M.

At 7:30 A.M., dispatch notified Deputy Bakken that the driver of the vehicle, Miranda Palmer, had made contact with them and was safe in Centennial, Colorado. Deputy Bakken notified the Search and Rescue members and the Air Force and the search was brought to an end.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office thanks the following Search and Rescue members for their assistance in this matter: Jason Burke, Jim Remick, Tylor Nuhn, Ron Harvey, Homer Beach, Don Beach, Bill Young, and Lester Thompson.

For any questions regarding this press release, please contact Sheriff Archie Roybal at 307-328-7714.