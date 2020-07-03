Carbon County Sheriff’s Office unsuccessful in search for missing man

RAWLINS, WYOMING (July 2, 2020) — The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding an unsuccessful search and rescue mission for a man who has been missing since October of 2019.

View the statement below:

“Carbon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scott Allison conducted a three day (June 26-28) search for Mark Anthony Strittmater. Mr. Strittmater went missing while hunting on October 19, 2019 in Medicine Bow National Forest.

Search and Rescue teams searched the area of Forest Road 801 (Deep Creek/Rawlins South Road) and Forest Road 830 (Deep Jack Road). The search area was expanded to Strawberry Draw/Dexter Peak. The search included 19 searchers, five K9s, and aerial drones. At the conclusion of the weekend, search and rescue members were unable to locate any clues leading to Mr. Strittmater location.

Carbon County Sheriff Archie Roybal would like to thank Encampment, Rawlins, Baggs, and Sweetwater Search and Rescue members along with Jackson Hole Search Dogs, Wyoming Game and Fish and Carbon County Emergency Manager Lenny Laymen. The searchers include Russ Hemmert, John Labrec, Steve Lucero, Vincent Vogt, Ryan Bjork, Zac Rogers, Brice Martin, Shaylee Burgess, Cory Nuhn, Suzanne Zweigart, Sheriff Archie Roybal, Dave Allen, Mike Lujan, Ron Brown, Danielle Hemmert, WY G&F Game Warden Kim Olson, Christopher Frazier, and Melissa Lucero.

For any questions regarding this press release, please contact Sheriff Archie Roybal at 307-328-7714.”