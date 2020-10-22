Carcasses dumped within Green River city limits

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 22, 2020) — The city of Green River has been informed that animal carcasses have been dumped within the city limits. City officials are asking hunters to take advantage of a carcass bin that has been placed on the East side of the R and B Meats parking lot.

Advertisement

The Wyoming Waste carcass bin at R and B meats is a big blue bin. R and B Meats is located at 515 East 2nd North across the street from China Garden. The Wyoming Game and Fish says disposing of animal carcasses appropriately can help curb the spread of CWD.