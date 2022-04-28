Care for Critters Foundation

Photo Submitted by Young at Heart

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Young at Heart is asking for help from our gracious community. A program called Care for Critters is a foundation that can help a senior with a pet get assistance, and they need your assistance.

The goal is to prevent isolation and shine a light on the importance of pets to home-bound community members and senior citizens alike. Staying connected to the people and things that matter to us is fundamental to our physical and mental well-being. We need social connections to thrive- no matter our age. However, recent research shows that the negative health consequences of chronic isolation and loneliness, while harmful at any age, are especially so for older adults.

Many seniors will forget their own needs to provide for their pets. Care for Critters project helps seniors by paying for their pet’s food and vaccines.

The Young at Heart is calling once again on our wonderful community for help. If you are interested in participating and helping a senior’s pet that is in need, visit Joe’s Pet Place at 200 Bordeaux Blvd Ste. B in Rock Springs to pick up a tag.